All lanes of northbound I-405 in Kirkland will be closed Jan. 20-21

Late-night travelers on northbound Interstate 405 in the Totem Lake area of Kirkland should plan extra time overnight from Saturday, Jan. 20 to the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 21, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.

All lanes of northbound I-405 between Northeast 124th Street/Totem Lake Boulevard (Exit 20B) and Northeast 160th Street (Exit 22) will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21.

There will also be several ramps closed:

Northeast 124th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Totem Lake Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Northbound I-405 express toll lanes direct access off-ramp to Northeast 128th Street.

Northeast 128th Street express toll lanes direct access on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 160th Street.

Northbound travelers will exit I-405 at Northeast 124th Street (Exit 20B), drive westbound on Northeast 124th Street, drive northbound on 100th Avenue Northeast, drive northbound on Juanita-Woodinville Way Northeast, and reenter the highway at the Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405.

This closure is necessary for crews to safely install a new sign bridge on the highway as part of the work for the I-405/NE 132nd St Interchange Project.

For construction updates, travelers are encouraged to download the WSDOT app or find more information on the WSDOT real-time travel map and the project webpage.