All invited to take the plunge in Edmonds and welcome 2025

Looking for a refreshing way to start 2025? Consider participating in the 18th annual Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by The Edmonds Uplift Society at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. The cold-water dip will be held at Brackett’s Landing beach at the foot of Main Street — just north of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal — and all are invited to participate.

Looking for a place to gather (and perhaps gather your courage) prior to the 1 p.m. event? The Edmonds Brewing District (Salish Boathouse and Gallaghers Where U Brew at 180 Dayton St.) reports it will be opening early for the traditional Polar Plunge. Kid-friendly Gallaghers said it will be open at 10:30 a.m. with plenty of parking and a warm place to grab a pint. The Who Let the Dogs Out food truck will be onsite from noon-7 p.m.

In addition, many will gather at noon at Daphne’s Bar, 415 1/2 Main St., followed by the traditional march down Main Street to the beach.

Daphne’s will also be where musicians will gather at 12:30 p.m. to play with the Polar Plunge Paraders. Any musician who wants to play is invited to attend — costumes are encouraged but plunging optional.

The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge was started in 2008 by Daphne’s owner Brian Taylor. He had participated in similar events elsewhere over the years, and one evening over a few drinks with friends it was suggested that the time was ripe to institute a polar bear plunge in Edmonds. Inspired by a 1932 photograph from the Edmonds Historical Museum archives showing the Edmonds Uplift Society, a prohibition-era drinking club, Taylor and others decided to revive the Uplift Society as the event sponsor. In recognition, the museum donated a print of the original Uplift Society members hoisting a few cold Rainiers, and that image continues to occupy a place of honor at Daphne’s.