All invited to April Pools Day at MLT Recreation Pavilion April 8

All are invited to April Pools Day, a fun and fast-paced water safety event, set from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 at the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion.

This year’s free event is run by the city’s aquatics staff in partnership with America’s Boating Club of Snohomish County, formerly known as the Everett Sail & Power Squadron. The timing complements the start of the season for boating and other outdoor water recreation.

Activities include a lifejacket fitting station for children and adults, a demonstration of falling overboard, and a lifeguard challenge course. A limited number of free lifejackets will be available, provided by the Washington State Park Commissions Boating Program.

Staff will be available to conduct swim skill evaluations for swimming lessons, summer swim team and the Lifeguard Training pre-course skills test, as well as a float test for a boating course.

The city notes that the pool deck, including the hot tub and sauna, will close around 10:30 a.m. for all except event participants. It will reopen with a recreation swim starting at 12:15 p.m. Those who complete every stage of April Pools Day will earn a free pass to that session.