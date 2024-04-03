All invited to April Pools Day at MLT Recreation Pavilion April 6

All are invited to April Pools Day, set from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6 at the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion.

This year’s free event is run by the city’s aquatics staff in partnership with America’s Boating Club of Snohomish County.

Safety stations around the pool will include: How to fit a lifejacket, man overboard demonstration and lifeguard challenge stations, as well as an opportunity to have swim skill evaluations for Marlins Swim Team and swimming lessons.

Aquatics staff will be hosting a job fair prior, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for Swim Instructors and Lifeguards. No experience is required for swim instructors. Candidates must be interested in learning to teach and enjoy working with children.

To apply for lifeguard positions, bring proof of a current lifeguard certification. For those interested in taking a future lifeguard course, staff will be available to have candidates complete course prerequisites. Applications will be available to fill out onsite.