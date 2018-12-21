All City of Mountlake Terrace offices closed Christmas, New Year’s Day; pool on modified schedule

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Tuesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool will have a modified schedule during the holiday season with some time changes and adjusted swims through Jan. 6. The entire Pavilion will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Winter Break Pool Schedule: The winter break schedule begins on Dec. 22. The schedule is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule or in the Recreation Pavilion lobby. There are added Recreation Swims from 1:15-2:45 p.m. during the weekdays. There are also extra evening Recreation Swims on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Jan. 3 from 4:45-6:15 p.m.

The Pavilion will have a late start on Dec. 26 and earlier closing times on Dec. 23, 26 and 27. For the bulk of the schedule, the start times will be as usual. There are no swimming lessons scheduled during winter break.

For information, call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. To register online, go to www.mltrec.com.