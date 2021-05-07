All are welcome at May 12 Virtual Coffee with the City

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its monthly Virtual Coffee with the City via Zoom teleconference Wednesday, May 12, from 6-7 p.m., and everyone is welcome to attend.

You’re invited to drop in and listen to updates on what is happening in Mountlake Terrace. City Manager Scott Hugill along with the police chief and community relations director will provide updates and answer your questions.

To participate by telephone, the call -n number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (051221). Or, click the meeting link here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.