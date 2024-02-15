All are invited to join Mountlake Terrace Run Club

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or new to the sport, the Mountlake Terrace Run Club offers a supportive and inclusive environment for all fitness enthusiasts.

Meet new friends and help create good habits while getting your cardio in. According to organizers, the run club aims to create monthly unique runs followed by an optional social. They note that Mountlake Terrace “has ample tracks, trails and road run options along with a bunch of restaurants/breweries” where participants can grab a beer afterward their run.

All ages and paces are welcome. Open to Mountlake Terrace and surrounding cities, and it’s free to join.

Learn more and join here.