Alison Alfonzo Pence is Northwest Neighbors Network’s first executive director

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) has hired Edmonds resident Alison Alfonzo Pence as its first executive director. Pence, who was semi-retired, decided to come out of retirement to work full time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alison as our first Executive Director,” said NNN Board President Mahyar Rahbarrad. “She brings a wealth of experience in leading nonprofit organizations, a passion for NNN’s mission, and expertise in community outreach and fundraising. The board and I are eager to have her guide the organization into its exciting next chapter. We look forward to the impact she will make in our community.”

For the past three years, Pence was the executive director of the MS Helping Hands Donor Closet, a nonprofit in downtown Edmonds. Her past qualifications include being executive director of one of the largest food banks in Seattle and being a staff person in the Washington State House of Representatives for the House Democratic Caucus. She is currently the board president of the Asian Service Center and service committee chair for the Rotary Club of Edmonds, and also sits on the Edmonds Waterfront Center Board, chairing its Board Development Committee.

Founded six years ago, NNN is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit that serves mostly low- to medium-income residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace). The organization works to help seniors age well in their own homes.

According to the news release announcing Pence’s appointment, most people prefer to live in their own homes as they age, but need a community to support the challenges of independence. NNN was established as one of the growing numbers of virtual villages across the nation to meet the needs of local seniors.

Pence’s past work in underserved communities, working in direct services and raising funds through grant writing and event fundraising will be an asset to the organization, the news release said.

“It feels like all my current activities are now rolled into one into one organization,” Pence said. “I will continue to do my volunteer work with the Asian Service Center, the Rotary Club of Edmonds and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Now with this position, I feel I have come full circle and have found my purpose in life.”

Pence and her husband Roger Pence have raised four children and now have six grandchildren. Alison Pence is also known as a local hula dancer and ukulele player with STRUM and Puniwai Na Mele Ohana.