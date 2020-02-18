Alice Colleen Brown: She had genuine love, kindness and compassion for others

Alice Colleen Brown

May 8, 1931-Jan. 23, 2020

Sadly, after a brief and courageous battle against melanoma brain cancer, Colleen Brown passed away surrounded by loving family and friends. She has gone from our presence here on earth, but not from our hearts and memories; Heaven is her home now.

Colleen’s sweet smile and her generous heart for others is her legacy; her genuine love, kindness and compassion for others will always remain with us.

Colleen was raised in Bremerton, WA, and married the love of her life Donald Brown in 1951. They settled in Edmonds, WA to raise their family and eventually retired there. She worked for Navy Housing at Sandpoint Navy Base, and was active in her church, book clubs, and Edmonds Welcomers. Colleen loved flowers, gardening, travelling, cooking and baking; and will be remembered for sharing delicious goodies with everyone!

She had a zest for life and learning, and never gave up despite physical difficulties in her life.

Colleen’s greatest joy was her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proud of each one, took interest in their lives, and loved to visit when the opportunity arose. She loved being “Gigi”.

She is survived by daughter Laurie Brown; grandchildren: Casie (Josh) Wofford, Carley Anderson, Allie (Matt) Dessert, Amanda (Bill) Vrtis, and Don Brown. She also cherished her twelve great grand kids who always brought joy and happiness to her life.

A celebration of Colleen will be held, March 1 at 2:00, at Ascension Presbyterian Church, 8442 220th SW in Edmonds.

“We will miss you Gigi, you were so special! We love you!”

