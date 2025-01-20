Alderwood Water & Wastewater District seeks candidate for board of commissioners

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District (AWWD) is seeking to fill one vacancy on its five-person board of commissioners, created by the resignation of Commissioner Donna Cross.

At the board’s regular meeting Jan. 13, the board conducted interviews with three initial candidates: Christine Malchow, Patrick Peck and Robert Petersen. Following an executive session, the board nominated Patrick Peck to fill the vacancy, but at this time, has made no decision on a finalist.

Registered voters residing within AWWD’s service area who wish to serve on the board are still invited to nominate themselves. Letters of interest should be emailed to: Commissioners@awwd.com and are due by Thursday, Jan. 30. Letters should include the candidate’s name, residential address, a summary of the candidate’s background and a statement on why the candidate wishes to serve as a commissioner.

The individual appointed by the board of commissioners to fill the current vacancy will serve through the end of 2025, and the position will be included on the November 2025 general election ballot.

The AWWD Board of Commissioners is a publicly elected body that provides strategic and policy guidance and direction to AWWD’s staff in regard to the stewardship and management of the state’s largest water and wastewater district, which serves a population of over 300,000 ratepayers in Snohomish County. Commissioners receive a stipend compensation of $161 per meeting, plus health care coverage.

The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.