Alderwood Water & Wastewater District seeks applicants for board of commissioners vacancy

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District is seeking qualified applicants to fill a vacancy on its board of commissioners, due to the retirement of one of its existing commissioners.

About the position: The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Board of Commissioners is responsible for setting policies, approving budgets, and ensuring the efficient operation of water and wastewater services for over 300,000 customers in North Snohomish County. Commissioners play a vital role in maintaining and improving infrastructure, safeguarding resources, and supporting long-term planning for sustainable utility services.

Eligibility and term: Applicants must reside within the district’s service area and be registered voters. The appointed individual will serve the remainder of the current term, ending in November 2025, with the option to run for election thereafter.

Application process: Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a letter of interest in serving the district, your residential address, and a summary of your background. Send all submittals electronically to commissioners@awwd.com. Submissions are due by Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The board of commissioners will review applications, conduct interviews and make an appointment at a future public meeting.

The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.