Alderwood-Terrace Rotary, JCPenny sponsor shopping spree for local kids

52 students from Spruce Elementary and Mountlake Terrace Elementary will start the school year with new clothes and fully stocked backpacks thanks to Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club and the JCPenny store at Alderwood Mall.

The Back to School Shopping Event pairs a Rotarian with a student and a $125 gift card which buys significantly more than usual due to savings and specials offered by the retailer.

“JCPenny has a big commitment to give back to the community,” said Rachael Allen, General Manager of the Alderwood Mall store. “The staff really enjoys these events,” she continued. Some of the students were also treated to haircuts by salon stylists.

This marked the 15th year of the Shopping Event by the Rotary Club, although preparation starts in December at the Club’s Christmas Basket Auction.

“We ask our members and guests to raise their paddle for a student,” said Charles Craig, who coordinates the event for the Club. “It’s something our members and their families really enjoy and we hope to help even more students next year,” Craig said.

Alderwood Terrace Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. for breakfast in the cafeteria of Swedish Hospital Edmonds.