Alderwood Terrace Rotary honors Edmonds School District April Educators of the Month

Every month, a group of schools select a staff member as Educator of the Month. The Rotary Club of Alderwood Terrace then holds an awards ceremony to honor the awardees. The following school staff were honored in April:

Westgate Elementary School – Carrie Hamilton-Engbert, Elizabeth Nogales, Mary Gilman and Tamera McKenzie

Kindergarten teachers

“They have worked so hard this year, Westgate Principal Mary Freitas says. “They’ve taught our youngest students first remotely and then back in person. They deserve recognition for teaching students that have never been to school how to read on Zoom. Lastly, the kindergarten program at Westgate is being moved next year so the teachers are anticipating a move and planning that.”

Scriber Lake High – Karl Stern

Intensive Lifeskills program teacher

Karl, who joined the school staff three years ago, has been working closely with students all day, four days a week since Jan. 19, says Scriber Principal Andrea Hillman. “Karl has built a vibrant program for Intensive LifeSkills students, who are 14 to 21 years old and who are the most impacted by their disabilities of all students in the Edmonds School District. Karl’s students are elated to come to school. For example, he has a student who gets up and ready to come to school every day, even going out to the bus stop, on non-school days (vacations, weekends, etc.) because he loves school so much. Karl’s program provides academic support, instruction in functional life skills, vocational support, and is rounded out by the love and support the students receive as they develop their social and recreational skills, all in place to ensure that, when they leave our loving arms, they are set up for a fulfilling life. Karl leads a staff of amazing paras and has two young sons at home. He works so hard and is so deserving of this recognition.”

Maplewood Parent Cooperative – Amy Garber

Middle school intensive learning support teacher

“Ms. Garber is a fierce advocate (I say this with the deepest respect) for students who are differently-abled and possesses the compassion, leadership and skills to promote their academic growth and overall well-being,” Maplewood Principal Michelle Mathis says. “She leads a team of capable and caring paraeducators.Together they have navigated numerous challenges this year to create a classroom environment that best meets the needs of her students.”

Madrona K-8 – Melody Cleveland

Paraeducator

“Melody is a highly skilled paraeducator who is an invaluable member of our Madrona community,” says Madrona K-8 principal Kathleen Hodges. “She supports our educational program in a number of ways. In addition to providing all on-site EL services for English Language learners, she leads small groups,assists in classrooms, and is an integral team member in providing student supervision.”