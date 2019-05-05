Alderwood Terrace Rotary auction raises funds for community programs

The 7th annual Alderwood Terrace Rotary Club’s dinner auction drew more than 225 guests to the Nile Country Club Ballroom May 3.

The evening began with the presentation of the colors by the South Snohomish County Honor Guard. The club then awarded a $5,000 check to the Honor Guard “in recognition for all of their hard work as they instill pride and preserve traditions,” said Alderwood Terrace Rotary Club President Kevin McCandlish.

The funds will help defray Honor Guard uniform and operating expenses. On stage during the presentation were Honor Guard Commander Sgt. David Harris of the Lynnwood Police Department, Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan and Lynnwood Police Commander Rodney Cohnheim.

Money raised during the May 3 auction will help the Alderwood Terrace Rotary continue supporting programs in their community, including School Technology Student Association clubs, robotics and rocketry programs, Washington Kids in Transition and Washington Business Week, McCandlish said. “We look forward to our future and continue to seek opportunities where we can make a difference and change lives,” he added. If you are interested in learning more or joining the club, visit http://alderwoodterracerotary.com.