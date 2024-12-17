Alderwood Middle School students receive threatening voicemails

Alderwood Middle School students will be given an excused absence Tuesday, Dec. 16, due to voice messages that some students received threatening the school.

On Sunday, several students reported receiving a voice message from an unknown number threatening to “shoot up” the Lynnwood school. The students notified the Edmonds School District, which immediately contacted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

Some of the students received automated messages delivered by a computer-generated voice.

The school met on a regular schedule Monday morning with an increased security presence out of an abundance of caution, the school district said.

“We know that this kind of situation can cause concern and heightened anxiety,” the school said in a message to parents Monday. “While we believe it is safe to have school tomorrow, we will also excuse absences if your family decides to keep your student home. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We take all threats very seriously and act swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Director of Communications and Public Relations Curtis Campbell said that no motivations for the threats were given during the message. Detailed information can’t be shared as it is an active investigation, he said.

Anyone with information should contact the school through the safety tip system or the school’s office at 425-241-7579.

— Story by Rick Sinnett