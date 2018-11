The long-awaited reopening of the Apple Store at Alderwood Mall is this Saturday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

According to a Nov. 13 announcement from Apple, store hours will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday.

The address is 3000 184th St. S.W. Lynnwood.

Learn more here.