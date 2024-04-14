Alderwood Garden Club’s annual spring plant sale April 27

Gardening fans, rejoice– the Alderwood Garden Club has announced that it will be holding its annual spring plant sale Saturday, April 27. This year’s sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Browse a great selection of perennials, shrubs, veggie starts, garden art and more. Knowledgeable gardeners will also be available to answer gardening questions. Proceeds from the sale will support local horticulture scholarships.