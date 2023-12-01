Alderwood Dance Spectrum’s ‘A Storybook Nutcracker’ returns to the stage Dec. 8-9

After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Alderwood Dance Spectrum’s (ADS) Storybook Nutcracker is back. Now in its 24th year, the production will feature a cast of more than 50 local dancers.

When Anistyn Wiley was 7 years old, she performed as a mouse in her first ADS Nutcracker production. She looked up to the older dancers. “They were graceful and looked like they had a lot of fun,” she said.

The College Place Middle School student is dancing the lead role of Clara this year in Alderwood Dance Spectrum’s annual production. “I’m really grateful for this experience,” she said.

A Storybook Nutcracker is a shorter version of the Nutcracker. It uses brief narration to bring the Nutcracker story to life for younger audiences. There are three public performances of the show: Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Snohomish County PUD Auditorium in Everett, 2320 California St.

Joining Wiley in the cast this year are: Parker Desy as her brother Fritz, Bella Milov as the Sugar Plum Fairy, David Aldridge as the Nutcracker Prince, Michael Creeden as Herr Drosselmeier, and Chuck Dungan as the comical Mouse King.

Audience members are greeted as guests and invited to the Stahlbaum family Christmas party. Following the performance, guests can meet the cast, in character, for photos.

Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6168517. For more information: call Alderwood Dance Spectrum in Lynnwood at 425-771-2994.