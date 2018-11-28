Alberta Margaret Bergquist: Service set for Monday, Dec. 3

Alberta Margaret Bergquist

Born Aug. 23, 19 29 Passed Nov. 26, 2018

She was predeceased by first husband Fred Davison, d aughter Heather Roberts, son John Davison and s econd husband Arthur Bergquist.

She is survived by sister Dawn MacDonald, daughter and son-in-law Patty and Ted Muhlert; grandson Quentin and fiancée Corina Johns; daughter Tina Mortenson; Heather Roberts’ daughters Diana, Lyndsey and Meaghen; s tepdaughter Sharron Eshpeter; and grandchildren Chelsey, Travis and Jillian; Jordan and Elizabeth; Diane and Ken Kurtenbach; and Gwen Bergquist. Also survived by 22 great grandchildren.

Mom so loved her time in Edmonds, and both her and Arthur found their true home and safe landing area amongst her church and friends in Edmonds. North Sound Church has been so meaningful to her, and her love and devotion to the church was well known.

Mom was alway an entertainer and loved parties and groups of friends to the utmost She was in her true element in this setting. She always had a sense of style and elegance, which she maintained to the end. Our special thanks to Fairwinds retirement home for their love and kindness to mom and myself during this time. They are truly a special group of caregivers. Safe travels mom. Service will be Monday, Dec. 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at North Sound Church across the street at the hall, 404 Bell Street, Edmonds.