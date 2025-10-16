Albert ‘AP’ VanMeter: A deep love for family and a passion for engineering

Albert “AP” VanMeter

Albert “AP” VanMeter, 86, passed peacefully on September 29, 2025, in Edmonds, Washington. Born to Judge AP and Homa VanMeter, on September 29, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, AP’s life was marked by a deep love for family, a passion for engineering, and a playful spirit that touched all who knew him.

AP earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma University in 1961. That same year marked the beginning of a distinguished career in audio and avionics engineering. He began at McIntosh in Binghamton, New York (1961-1965), contributing to innovations in high-fidelity sound systems. In 1965, he returned to his roots in Oklahoma City to work with University Sound until 1971. His career later took him to Washington, where he joined Phase Linear (1974-1983), followed by Universal Avionics (1983-retired).

Throughout his professional journey, AP was known for his technical brilliance and dedication to excellence. But beyond his career accomplishments, it was his warmth, humor and practical jokes that left a lasting impression on colleagues and friends alike.

AP was a devoted husband and father. He shared 52 plus years with his first wife, Mary VanMeter, who preceded him in death. Together they raised three children with love and care. He later found love and happiness again with Marilyn McKinnon, who survives him. They shared a passion for dogs, sports, music, cars and Kauai.

He is also lovingly remembered by his daughter Kristine VanMeter Bowman and son Michael VanMeter; grandchildren Charles Peterson, Anna Peterson, Daniel Flach, Jeremy VanMeter, and Abigail VanMeter; and great-grandson Eben Hall. He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane VanMeter Flach and sister, Ella Sue Owen.

A gifted inventor at heart, AP worked tirelessly woodworking and building model planes and ships. These hobbies were not only creative outlets but also reflections of the patience and precision that defined much of his life.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 1, 2025, from 1:00 – 3:00 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds, WA 98020

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to any animal rescue or shelter.