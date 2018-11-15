Alaska Airlines tickets now on sale for West Coast destinations out of Paine Field

Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that tickets are now on sale for 18 daily nonstop flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett and eight West Coast cites. The first day of scheduled service is Feb. 11, 2019, subject to government approval.

The airline noted that the service will make it more convenient for the one million travelers who live north of Seattle to fly from Paine Field instead of heading south to Sea-Tac Airport.

In a news release, the airline says that it recently acquired five additional gate times from Southwest Airlines at Paine Field, which would allow Alaska to offer up to 18 daily nonstop departures in early 2019 upon receipt of required government approvals. This would mean more frequencies to several of the previously announced destinations: Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. The all-jet service would be provided by Horizon Air flying the Embraer 175 aircraft featuring first class and premium class cabins.

“We’re tremendously honored to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer. “Providing all new service from Paine Field and further expanding where we fly our guests, including from our Global Partners’ major international hubs, highlights the strong growth in our region and a thriving West Coast.”

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, Alaska is offering a two-day sale on fares to and from Paine Field starting at low as $39 one-way.

The E175 aircraft offers a three-class cabin, including first class and premium class.

“Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We’re excited to have the airline return to Everett,” said Brett Smith, chief executive officer of Propeller Airports, the company which built the new Paine Field terminal.

The flight schedule for service between Paine Field and the eight destinations is available at blog.alaskaair.com. After the initial start of service on Feb. 11, the planned daily flight frequencies will increase over the course of several weeks to ensure new operations are running smoothly.