AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director

AJ Adamski has been appointed the new executive director of Leadership Snohomish County (LSC).

Adamski joins the organization with over 20 years in the field of education as a teacher and school administrator. As part of a military family, she traveled the world and developed an appreciation of different cultures and communities.

“Throughout my career in education, I have often witnessed the focus on what people could not do,” Adamski said. “From the simple, ‘you can’t come late to class,”’ even when reliable transportation was out of reach for their families, to the racial bias in the qualification process for the highly capable programs that prevented students of color from being admitted. As I read through the mission and purpose of LSC, I was struck with the opportunity to be a part of an organization that focuses on what people can do,” she added.

“We are thrilled to have AJ join our team,” said Board President Rochelle Lubbers. “AJ’s passion for education, equity, and system work makes her an asset at LSC and we know she will do amazing.”

Leadership Snohomish County develops county-specific sustainable leaders to strengthen communities. To learn more about the organization’s leadership development programs and services, visit leadershipsc.org.