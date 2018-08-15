    Air quality levels reach ‘Unhealthy’ throughout southern Snohomish County

    Air quality map key: Green is good, yellow is moderate, orange is unsafe for sensitive groups, red is unhealthy and purple is very unhealthy. (Air quality map courtesy Air Now)

    Air quality reached “Unhealthy” levels by Wednesday morning in Snohomish County.

    The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency recommends everyone, including healthy adults and more sensitive groups, remain indoors until air quality conditions improve. Smoke is full of small particles, which can be especially dangerous for sensitive groups — children and older adults, people that are pregnant, those who have heart or lung issues (such as asthma and COPD) or individuals who have had a stroke.

    Conditions are expected to improve later on Wednesday and reach “Moderate” levels by Thursday morning.

    Stay up-to-date with air-quality levels at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website: www.pscleanair.org.

