Air Quality Alert issued for Snohomish County starting Monday night

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued an Air Quality Alert on Monday that includes all of Snohomish County. Air pollution is increasing in Snohomish, King, Pierce and Kitsap counties due to wildfire smoke and may cause health problems.

The agency expects air quality to reach levels that are UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS overnight and into Tuesday in many areas as a high pressure system pushes upper level wildfire smoke down. Smoke from British Columbia and fires in the Cascades continues to build in the Puget Sound region Monday. Winds Tuesday afternoon could help clean the air.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency does forecast air quality levels to return to GOOD to MODERATE by Wednesday and beyond.

Wildfire smoke can cause a range of health problems:

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Coughing

Stinging eyes

Asthma attack

Trouble breathing

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Sensitive groups, such as children, older adults, people that are pregnant, those with heart or lung issues (such as asthma and COPD), or that have had a stroke should take special precautions, including:

Stay indoors when possible.

Limit your physical activity outdoors, such as running, bicycling, physical labor, and sports.

Close windows in your home, if possible, and keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use the “re-circulation” switch. Use an indoor air filter if available.

If you do not have an air conditioner, consider finding a public place with clean, air-conditioned indoor air like a public library or a community center.

Avoid driving, when possible. If you must drive, keep the windows closed. If you use the car’s fan or air conditioning, make sure the system recirculates air from inside the car; don’t pull air from outside.

Schools and daycare providers should consider postponing outdoor activities or moving them indoors.

N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect some people from air pollution. These masks are usually available at hardware and home repair stores. Please check with your doctor to see if this appropriate for you. More information here.

For more information on ways to reduce your exposure, see the Washington Department of Health’s Smoke From Fire tips.

Air quality conditions may change quickly. Check the air quality forecast regularly at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website.

Check with your health care provider for more specific questions and concerns.