Air quality a bit better Thursday, with more improvement expected Friday and Saturday

Many residents experienced a bit of relief from the smoky skies Thursday as clean ocean air began pushing into north Puget Sound.

“Further clearing will happen more broadly with the arrival of rain starting early tomorrow morning and continuing into Saturday,” the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said Thursday. “At this time, we don’t expect more smoke through the middle of next week.”

Still, current air quality Thursday was rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy, and the agency recommended staying indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible until conditions improve.