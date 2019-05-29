Agricola, Leonard named May MTHS student athletes

Although the high school spring sports season has wound down, the accolades for Mountlake Terrace Hawks student athletes are still popping up, including month of May Athlete Highlights recognitions for seniors Emma Agricola and Ben Leonard.

Agricola was selected for the honor by Terrace girls’ tennis Coach Josh Basha.

“Emma is the spark that ignites the team’s passion for fun and competition,” said Basha. “Competing at the no.1 singles’ position, she is the leader of the team and leads by example with great work ethic.”

Hawks’ boys soccer Coach George Dremousis picked Leonard for the Athlete Highlights recognition.

“Ben is a senior goalkeeper and a tremendous young man,” Dremousis stated. “A leader of unique abilities, he possesses the eye of the tiger, which is needed in the net.”

The monthly Athlete Highlights selections are sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club; to learn more about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.