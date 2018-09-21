After sighting in Lynnwood, Edmonds police release new video of suspect in child sexual assault

Edmonds police on Friday released a new video clip of the suspect being sought in the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl at Edmonds’ Ranch 99 Market Sept. 15 — after an attempted assault by the same man was reported at H-Mart in Lynnwood.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, police received an anonymous tip from a man who reported that the same suspect tried to sexually assault his daughter at the H-Mart Store, located in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest, just an hour after the Edmonds incident was reported.

Police obtained video of the suspect from the H-Mart Store — clearly the same person as the one identified in Edmonds — “staring at people and clearly touching himself with his hands in his pockets,” Hawley said.

Police urge anyone who has information on the suspect to contact them as soon as possible by calling 911 or via the anonymous tip form on the department website.

“We would also like to be able to ask the anonymous tipster to come forward and contact us, as he never reported it to the police,” Hawley said.