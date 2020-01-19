After last week’s weather-related cancellation, City of MLT has tips for upcoming residential waste pick-up

Due to weather conditions, Waste Management canceled garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up for Mountlake Terrace customers last week, which may cause some confusion for solid waste collection during the coming week. The City of Mountlake Terrace followed up with Waste Management so residents know if they should put out the blue cart, the green cart, or both with their trash cart.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Waste Management will pick up double the amount of trash at no additional charge due to last week’s weather-related missed collection. You can place excess trash in a trash bag or extra can as long as it weighs less than 55 pounds. Place either recycling or yard waste out at the curb according to your collection calendar for Jan. 22.

Since recycling and yard waste pick-up occurs every other week, and the city is split into two different collections north and south of 228th Street Southwest, half of Mountlake Terrace residents missed recycling and half missed yard waste collection.

Similar to trash collection, the inclement weather policy says you will have double collected on your next regularly scheduled pick up day. For example, if you missed recycling collection on Jan. 15, Waste Management will pick up double the amount of recycling on Jan. 29. Likewise, if you missed yard waste collection on Jan. 15, Waste Management will collect double the amount of yard waste on Jan. 29. Waste Management will not pick up both yard waste and recycling on Jan. 22, so the city asks that residents bring that can in until the following week.

Place extra recycling in a cardboard box or paper bag and do not use plastic bags. Place all food waste in your compost cart and extra yard waste can go in extra cans or paper bags. You can also have yard waste bundled according to Waste Management’s information online.

In the meantime, some recyclable items (particularly cardboard) are accepted for free at the Snohomish County Southwest Transfer Station, located at 21311 61st Pl. W. in Mountlake Terrace. For more information, call 425-388-3425. They are open on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on solid waste collection, visit Waste Management’s website at www.wmnorthwest.com/weatherboard.html.