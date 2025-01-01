After 30 years, Smith family announces decision to ‘retire’ Tour de Terrace

After 30 years, the organizers of Tour de Terrace have announced the event is ending.

The family-oriented, three-day summer festival was first celebrated in 1994 after residents Jerry and Judi Smith decided to establish an event to commemorate the City of Mountlake Terrace’s 40th birthday, along with generating community spirit and pride. Jerry Smith, who died in 2018, was later elected to serve on the Mountlake Terrace City Council and was the city’s mayor for 16 years.

After his death, Smith’s son Scott, daughter-in-law Tisa and wife Judi continued to put on the festival, with the help of community volunteers and support from the City of Mountlake Terrace.

In an announcement posted to the Tour de Terrace website and on social media, family members announced the decision “to retire Tour de Terrace after a remarkable and successful 30-plus-year community tradition.”

“Following Jerry’s passing in 2018, Scott and Tisa Smith courageously continued the legacy, preserving the community spirit and family-oriented nature of the event that has become a cherished local tradition,” the announcement said. “For three decades, our family has been dedicated to creating a vibrant, inclusive festival that brings together Mountlake Terrace residents and neighboring communities.

“While we are retiring the event, we do so with profound gratitude for the memories created, the connections forged, the friendships established and the joy we’ve shared with thousands of attendees over the years. Tour de Terrace has been more than just a festival; it has been a testament to community collaboration, volunteerism, and the power of bringing people together. It has been our honor to bring the festival to life every summer.”

The family also offered “our heartfelt thanks to the City of Mountlake Terrace, our vendors, our volunteers, and every resident who has supported Tour de Terrace throughout these years. We are confident that the spirit of this remarkable community event will continue to thrive in everyone’s memory.”

A Seafair-sanctioned event traditionally held in July, Tour de Terrace included a Friday parade with Seafair pirates and clowns, live music, a beer garden, carnival, street fair with vendor booths, classic car show and pancake breakfast. Tour de Terrace took a two-year break, in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event’s annual fireworks show was canceled in 2023 and didn’t return in 2024. In recent years, the celebration also included a 5K fun run that benefited local schools, which ended in 2022.

“We simply felt it was time for us,” Tisa Smith said in a followup email to MLTnews regarding the family’s New Year’s Day announcement. “It has truly been our pleasure to serve the community.”

“We assume the city will develop another community event to present to everyone,” she added.

In a statement, the City of Mountlake Terrace expressed its gratitude to the Smith family “for their partnership in providing three decades of summer fun to residents and visitors alike. The city respects the retirement announcement of the Tour de Terrace event made this morning (Jan. 1) by the Smith family. We understand the decision and will enjoy looking back on 30 years of wonderful memories, experiences and community that the Tour de Terrace has brought us. Based on this morning’s announcement, we will be evaluating options.”

— By Teresa Wippel