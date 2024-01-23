After 109 years, Rosewood Manor demolished

North side of Rosewood Manor – Dec. 28, 2023. Single-paned lead glass windows were still in place.
Similarly the south side had multiple single-paned lead glass windows and doors present.

Brad Holden’s Dec. 27, 2023 article on the history of Rosewood Manor mentioned that the 109-year-old building in unincorporated Esperance would be demolished in January 2024. Crews have been performing building demolition work gradually for the past few weeks, but the bulk of the structure was knocked down on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

At the time of Brad’s article, the building sat in a state of disrepair, but numerous people stopped by over the past few weeks to pay final respects to the grand old building.

During the second week of January, an architectural salvage crew came in and removed windows and doors from the upper wooden sections of the manor.

Front of Rosewood Manor – Jan. 12, 2024 with windows removed.
Windows and doors were also removed from the wooden section of the manor’s south side.

With the windows and doors removed, you could easily see into the interior and gaze upon the original 2×4-inch studded walls and white staircase leading to the upstairs.

View from eastern front side window of the 2×4-inch studded walls and white staircase inside Rosewood Manor on Jan. 12, 2024.
View from the western front side window on Jan. 12, 2024.

On Jan. 22, an escavator was brought in to first expertly scrape the bricks off the manor’s upper exterior walls. The bricks were then placed in piles for later removal.

Brick scraping on west wall of Rosewood Manor Jan. 22, 2024.
Piles of bricks lay around the manor waiting for removal and recycling.

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, the main demolition began.  Using a forest escalator with a heavy bucket, an expert operator by the name of Randy started on the northeast corner of the wooden structure.  Once he was done, he moved to the southeast corner and continued to remove the roof and the top two floors.

First to be taken down was the building’s northeast corner, followed by the southeast corner’s two top floors.Debris was piled on top of the building’s first-floor foundation for later pickup and removal.
Surprisingly, with the eastern portion of the top two floors demolished, the two story white staircase that was in the center portion was still intact, which speaks highly of the building’s original solid construction.

The demolition proceeded to the western portion of the building. A portion of the roof was removed, and the top portion of the three-story chimney was knocked down.

Going…going…gone.

With the top of the chimney removed, the remaining structure began to sway and collapsed inward, with the middle of the chimney also falling to the ground.

Rosewood Manor with the upper-two-story wood portion demolished.

Once the debris is removed from the first-story floor, the white brick walls on the lower portion will also be taken down and the bricks/debris will be removed for recycling. New development will begin on the property in the near future.

As Brad pointed out in his article, Rosewood Manor had many lives that often mirrored the multiple layers of Edmonds/Esperance history throughout the years. I, for one, will miss seeing it on my drives up and down 220th Street Southwest.

— Story and photos by Byron Wilkes

