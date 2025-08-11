African Dance with Gansango Music & Dance Company at MLT Library Aug. 12

Gansango Music and Dance invites you to a performance from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

No registration is required for this event.

Gansango Music and Dance fuses music and movement from across the African continent, drawing heavily from the dance and music traditions of Benin, Ghana and Togo, among other countries.

Directed by Etienne Cakpo, the company will present various West African dances accompanied by rhythms on drums, bells and shakers.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

