Affordable housing expert Chris Collier to speak at March 16 Diversity Commission meeting

Chris Collier, program manager of the Alliance for Housing Affordability, will be the guest speaker at the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission’s March 16 meeting.

The alliance consists of 13 local cities, including Mountlake Terrace, along with Snohomish County and the Housing Authority of Snohomish County. Its aim is to increase affordable housing supply throughout the region. Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Councilmember Erin Murray are active members of this group, representing the city and building partnerships.

At next week’s meeting, Collier will cover why housing has become so expensive and why those costs continue to rise. He’ll also talk about how to address these complex issues in our community.

Collier holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Central Washington University and a master’s in public administration from The Evergreen State College. He lives in the Lynnwood area.

The Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commissionmeets at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the third Wednesday of each month. Its mission is promoting and embracing diversity through action, education and guidance. The group seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates everyone in our community.

For more information about the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, including Zoom and phone instructions to attend next week’s meeting, visit www.cityofmlt.com/DEIC.