Advance appointments now optional at Snohomish County mass vaccination sites

Starting Wednesday, May 5, all mass vaccination sites operated by the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce will begin offering on-site registration for people who do not have a prior appointment.

People may arrive at the sites during open hours to receive their vaccine even if they do not have an appointment. Vaccinations will be provided as long as doses are available. They will be asked to register on-site for their shot using a digital or paper form.

The taskforce still highly recommends registering in advance. This reserves a dose for that appointment. Vaccines for those without an appointment will be given on a first-come, first -erved basis.

Signing up for an appointment can be done online using the registration links at http://bit.ly/snocovaccine, or over the phone by calling 425-339-5278 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hours of the vaccination sites for May 5 through May 11 are as follows:

Arlington Airport: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday (Pfizer)

Ash Way Park & Ride Lynnwood: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (Pfizer)

Boom City Tulalip/Marysville: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Moderna)

Boeing Everett Activity Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday (Moderna)

Edmonds College: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday-Saturday, and Monday-Tuesday (Moderna)

Evergreen State Fairgrounds Monroe: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday (Moderna)

Appointments are not being offered this week at the Angel Of The Winds Arena mass vaccination site. The taskforce did not receive allocation of Johnson & Johnson for the mass vaccination sites.