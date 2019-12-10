Adult English classes for ESD parents to begin Jan. 14 in Mountlake Terrace

English classes for parents of children in the Edmonds School District begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Parents and community members are invited to meet with other parents and learn English. Training is available at beginning and intermediate level classes.

Those interested are advised to register for classes on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The district has free extending learning time for children 3-10 years old. Children must be potty trained.