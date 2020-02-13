Addressing discipline gap in schools topic of Feb. 15 talk at MLT Library

Humanities Washington is presenting, “Why are all the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Principal’s Office?” — a talk about race, punishment, and how we can help all kids succeed in school — from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
Beginning as early as preschool, Black students are disproportionately suspended and expelled from school. As many of these students reach adulthood, these punishments can lead to legal trouble, creating what some call the “school-to-prison pipeline” that affects many Black communities.
Author and professor Dr. Daudi Abe demonstrates that the racial achievement gap cannot be solved without first addressing the discipline gap. Explore how all of us — citizens, educators, law enforcement, and others — can close the gap.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.