Addressing discipline gap in schools topic of Feb. 15 talk at MLT Library

Beginning as early as preschool, Black students are disproportionately suspended and expelled from school. As many of these students reach adulthood, these punishments can lead to legal trouble, creating what some call the “school-to-prison pipeline” that affects many Black communities.

Author and professor Dr. Daudi Abe demonstrates that the racial achievement gap cannot be solved without first addressing the discipline gap. Explore how all of us — citizens, educators, law enforcement, and others — can close the gap.