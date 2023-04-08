Additional Q&A session on Brier fire annexation set for April 11

Brier residents are invited to learn more about annexation to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (South County Fire) at a question-and-answer session at the Brier City Council meeting on April 11, 7 p.m., at Brier City Hall, 2901 228th St. S.W.

Brier voters are being asked to consider annexation into South County Fire in a special election on April 25. Annexation would maintain the level and quality of fire and emergency medical services (EMS) and allow the city to retain revenue for other city services.

Brier currently contracts with South County Fire to provide fire and EMS. The city pays for these services out of the taxes it collects from property owners. If annexation is approved, Brier would become part of the regional fire authority and property owners would pay South County Fire directly for fire and EMS starting in 2024. Brier residents would also vote in fire authority elections and be eligible to run for fire commissioner.

The city’s contract with South County Fire is expiring and cannot be renewed without a substantial cost increase. The contract was signed almost 20 years ago when emergency costs and 911 calls were much lower. By law, the fire authority must charge the city the same rate South County Fire property owners pay.

Brier hired an independent consultant to review the financial impacts of funding fire, EMS, police and other city services. The report by BERK Consulting found that the city’s general fund would be depleted by the end of 2026 if the status quo is maintained. The report looked at several options – including forming a stand-alone fire department – and found that annexing to South County Fire is most cost-effective. Annexation would maintain service levels and allow the city to remain financially solvent.

If annexation was in place in 2023, Brier property owners would have paid South County Fire combined fire/EMS levies of $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value and a fire benefit charge based on structure square footage and use. Single family homes pay less than commercial and multistory buildings because it costs less to defend in a fire. This charge allows South County Fire to rely less on property taxes and is viewed as a fairer way to fund emergency services.

If annexation is approved, Brier property owners would no longer pay a city EMS levy. The net increase in cost for the owner of a 2,000-square-foot home with an assessed value of $950,000, considered average for Brier, would be $915.96 ($76.33 a month) if the annexation was in place today.

How to learn more about annexation: