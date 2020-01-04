Access to MLT police department’s main entrance limited to 232nd Street SW

During Civic Campus construction, access to the Mountlake Terrace Police Station will change periodically dependent upon where work is taking place.

That’s according to Mountlake Terrace city staff, who said there is significant trenching and utility-related work being done in front of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, which could limit access.

Until further notice, if access to the police station is not available from the Mountlake Terrace Library/police station parking lot, visitors are advised to try parking on 232nd Street Southwest and accessing the police station via the sidewalk that runs next to Fire Station 19. The sidewalk will run inside the fencing and lead to the police department’s main entrance.

For additional construction updates, follow MLTnews or the City of Mountlake Terrace Facebook page.