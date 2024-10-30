About 33 percent of Snohomish County voters have already cast ballots

As of Wednesday morning, about 33% of Snohomish County voters have already cast their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s Nov. 5 Presidential Election, Snohomish County Elections said. This early turnout accounts for 176,439 ballots received so far out of the more than 525,000 registered voters in Snohomish County.

Snohomish County Elections said it is anticipating around 80% voter turnout for this election, which means early participation is crucial.

“Life happens — whether it’s traffic or other unexpected situations that interfere with our best laid plans, which is why it’s important not to wait until the last minute to vote and return your ballot,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “With less than a week to go until the Nov. 5 Election Day deadline, I encourage voters to take action now.”

Voting as soon as you can ensures that your ballot is received on time; spares you from anticipated long lines at ballot drop boxes, the post office, accessible voting sites or the Auditor’s Office on Election Day; and increases the likelihood that your vote will be part of the preliminary release of unofficial results on Election Night, the elections office said in a press release.

County voters have two secure and convenient methods for returning their voted ballots: to an official ballot drop box or by U.S. mail (no stamp needed). To be considered on time, ballots must be returned to a drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, November 5 or must be postmarked by Nov. 5.

For the Nov. 5 Presidential Election, 35 official and secure ballot drop boxes are open for voters to conveniently return their voted ballots. These official drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot and on the county elections website: snohomishcountywa.gov/5726/Find-a-Ballot-Drop-Box .

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail to any U.S. postal box postage-free. Voters are advised to pay close attention to the mail collection times listed on the outside of the USPS postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked on time. Ballots postmarked after Election Day, Nov. 5 cannot be counted.

Voters can use reliable tools to track their ballots, including VoteWA.gov and text alerts, which inform voters when their ballot has been received by our elections office, verified, and accepted for counting.

If a registered voter has not received their ballot, they should call Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444. For individuals who still need to register to vote or get a ballot, in-person voter services will be available up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, at the Auditor’s Office in Everett and at designated accessible voting sites during specific hours. For voters with disabilities, Snohomish County Elections will have accessible voting equipment available at those same locations:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor – Admin West 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, November 4, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Evergreen State Fairgrounds 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, November 4, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Homage Senior Services 5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood Medallion Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington

The number of ballots counted and reported on Election Night and each day thereafter will depend greatly on how many ballots are returned before Election Day, the elections office said. Election Night results typically include all ballots received through the Monday before Election Day. As is typical in vote-by-mail states, after Election Night, our administration of the election will continue until final results are certified on Nov. 26. Post-Election Day activities include continued processing and counting of returned on-time voted ballots, auditing of equipment and results, and resolving voter signature issues on returned ballot envelopes.

In addition to the Presidential race, the General Election ballot will feature state initiatives; races for federal, state, and local offices, including U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor and state executive offices, state senator, state representative, judicial positions, and public utility district commissioner. Also included are local ballot measures for voters in Snohomish County, the City of Everett, the City of Monroe, the Town of Woodway, Arlington School District No. 16, Lake Stevens School District No. 4, and Sultan School District No. 311.

Voters are welcome to sign up to visit Snohomish County’s new Elections Center to observe ballot processing activities and learn more about the elections process. For a short video of our new Elections Center, CLICK HERE. Voters can also visit the Elections Explained webpage to find answers to frequently asked questions about voting and elections in Snohomish County.

For more information, visit our website at www.snoco.org/elections; follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook, Instagram, and X; or email us at elections@snoco.org.