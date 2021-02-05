About 1,500 lose power Thursday after driver hits power pole on 56th Ave W

A car hit a power pole in the 22400 block of 56th Avenue West early Thursday morning, cutting power to approximately 1,500 customers for several hours.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, a motorist went off the roadway and struck a power pole, shearing it off. An investigation determined that the driver suffered a major medical event just prior to the collision, Haynes said. The driver has not been cited and the incident is still under investigation.

Several residents posting to the Mountlake Terrace Community Facebook page said they heard a loud noise, described as a “bang,” and then seeing a flash light up the early morning sky.

Kellie Stickney, public relations and media liaison for Snohomish County PUD, said power was restored at approximately 11:54 a.m.

— By Nathan Blackwell