Aberdeen newspaper reports arrest of MLT man for sexual assault of boy, 13

An Aberdeen newspaper is reporting that a Mountlake Terrace man has been arrested on charges relating to an alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old boy at an Aberdeen motel.

The Daily World cited a statement from Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, who identified the identified the suspect as 60-year-old Robert Wayne Wright, 60. Wright was arrested Friday, July 12 on charges relating to the alleged sexual assault, the newspaper said.

“Officers learned the boy had been communicating over social media with a 60-year-old man from Mountlake Terrace. The man drove to Hoquiam after the victim claimed to be 18, not 13 years old, over social media messaging,” the newspaper quoted Myers as stating. “When the two actually met, apparently neither appeared to be the person they portrayed over social media. The suspect drove the 13-year-old to a motel in Aberdeen where he was sexually assaulted before being returned and dropped off in Hoquiam.”

“Evidence recovered at this point in the investigation suggests the suspect drove to Hoquiam specifically to meet with the victim for sex,” Myers said in his statement. “Detectives were not convinced the suspect believed the victim was actually over the age of 18, especially after learning the suspect has education as a child psychologist.”

The Kent Reporter newspaper reported that Wright worked as a contracted speech language pathologist/child psychologist in the Kent School District,

