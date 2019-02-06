AAUW SnoKing to meet at Shoreline Community College Feb. 9

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women is hosting a branch meeting on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Shoreline Community College.

Shoreline CC’s Dr. Marisa Herrera, vice president of students, equity and success, will speak on “A Commitment to Inclusion.” She will share her story of how she obtained her position, what she sees as the changing needs of Shoreline Community College students and how she is addressing those needs.

The meeting will take place at Shoreline Community College, Administrative Building 1000, Board Room 1010M, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N. Shoreline.

Parking will be available in the upper parking lot. No pass is required and parking directions can be located on the Shoreline Community College website. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. There will also be a used-book sale and a raffle.

Questions about the meeting can be emailed to [email protected]. Visit the AAUW website at esk-wa.aauw.net/.