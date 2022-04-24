AAUW offering scholarships for women planning to attend Edmonds College in STEM fields

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women is offering five $1,000 scholarships to women planning on attending Edmonds College in STEM fields.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarships. The link to application form is here. The application deadline is May 6.
The scholarships will be awarded to female high school students who are:
- Graduating in 2022
- Committed to attending Edmonds College in the fall
- Entering a STEM field
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.