AAUW Feb. 8 chapter meeting to discuss those who were excluded in women’s right to vote

Celebrate women’s suffrage and the many women of color who contributed to the passage of the 19th Amendment during the monthly meeting of the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch this Saturday, Feb. 8 at Edmonds Community College

You are invited to join chapter members as they “complete our history by celebrating the women and men of color whose participation in the suffrage movement helped make voting rights for women possible.”

“Less well known than Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Alice Paul, Lucy Burns and other white women, their contributions were invaluable,” the chapter announcement says. “The National Association of Colored Women’s motto was ‘Lifting as we climb.'”

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338. The meeting will include a raffle, book sale and refreshments. Admission is free.

Parking on campus is free on Saturdays and all are welcome.

To learn more, visit Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit esk-wa.aauw.net