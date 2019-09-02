AAUW Edmonds/SnoKing to talk about team building at Sept. 14 meeting

Chris Hudyma of Edmonds Community College will offer tips for effective team building during the Chris Hudyma of Edmonds Community College will offer tips for effective team building during the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Edmonds/SnoKing chapter meeting Saturday, Sept. 14 at Edmonds CC, Snohomish Hall, Room 338.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. You’re invited to come 15 minutes early and enjoy coffee and conversations with new and returning members — and help with fundraising for scholarships.

The event is free. EDCC’s Snohomish Hall is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The American Association of University Women’s mission is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.