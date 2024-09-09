AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch to host scholarship fundraiser Oct. 4

Join the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch for an evening of fun and philanthropy at its Friday, Oct, 4 fundraiser set for 5-8 p.m. at the WSU Everett campus.

Enjoy raffles and a silent auction while making a meaningful impact on the future of education with an opportunity to add to your personal art collection. Every ticket purchased helps provide local scholarships for deserving women pursuing their education in STEAM fields.

Ticket link can be found at esk-wa.aauw.net.