AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch to host a Pink Tea event April 12

AAUW (American Association of University Women) Edmonds SnoKing branch is sponsoring a Pink Tea event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 12 at Woodway Hall on the Edmonds College campus.
Enjoy a morning of sipping tea, community and activism. Attendees will listen to Debbie Dimitre’s live rendition of suffragette Alice Paul Stokes. Stokes was a leader in the campaign for the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting sex discrimination in the right to vote.
“As a nation, our feminine protest movements have spanned decades,” the branch noted in its announcement. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their version of suffragette fashion — from suffragette ribbons to pink pussy knit hats and homemade protest signs.
Admission is $20 plus tax. Tickets are available via Eventbrite here.
Woodway Hall is located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.