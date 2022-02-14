A year ago on Valentine’s Day: Snow Posted: February 14, 2022 11 A family making a snow family in Mountlake Terrace. The fishing pier at Ballinger Park. — Photographer David Carlos reminds us that Valentine’s Day 2021 was a snowy one.
