A Walk Back in Time at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery features local and beloved teachers

Publisher’s note: While this year’s in-person Walk Back in Time program was canceled, the Edmonds Cemetery Board is offering a virtual tour for those who want to view the grounds and the gravesites of those mentioned. The tour was created by Whitney Massae, granddaughter of honorary cemetery board member Dale Hoggins. You can access the virtual tour here.

With the threat of COVID-19 hanging over us for the past few months, we have all found it necessary to rearrange our lives in ways we never imagined. Face masks, social distancing and, of course, Zoom, have become commonplace. Some rearranging has also been necessary for the board of the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. First, the always-well-attended Memorial Day observance at the cemetery was not held this year. Now that public gatherings are still restricted, there is another change—the Walk Back in Time program, held each year in July, although not fully cancelled, will be presented differently this year.

Last July, during the Walk Back in Time program at the cemetery, the board — along with a friend — told the stories of five teachers who are buried at the cemetery. It was decided to follow the same theme this year. The names of five additional teachers had been selected; and on July 30, 2020, as visitors walked back in time on guided tours, the stories of the lives of these five teachers were to be told. It was not to be.

Of course, this has been a challenge. However, we hope that you will use your imagination to visualize that you are actually walking through the cemetery with your guide as the stories of these beloved teachers are told. Some may even remember David Arthur Ault, PhD, Louise Bradford Olney Baker, Steven James Miller, Jennifer Lynn Davis Miller, and Gordon “Gordy” Earl Smith.

David Arthur Ault, PhD (1940-2008)

Beloved son, brother, cousin, friend, peerless punster and master genealogist,

Dave, you are loved and missed

David Arthur Ault was born August 6, 1940 in Wenatchee, Chelan County, Washington, the son of George Foster Ault and Ruth Genevieve (Woodruff) Ault. David Ault descended from a pioneer Edmonds family. His great-grandparents, James and Julia Ault, moved to Edmonds in 1888 and made their home at Fifth and Bell Streets in Edmonds. They were partners in a very early Edmonds grocery store, Shank and Ault’s Bell Street Market. David Ault’s grandparents were Edwin Foster and Hattie Ault, who lived at Third and Bell Streets. His grandfather was a mill owner and his grandmother, an Edmonds teacher, taught 4th and 5th grades at the Edmonds School. When David was young and attending college in Bellingham, he had a short marriage which ended in divorce. He never married again.

Although, David Ault’s professional teaching career was at Virginia Tech University and he never taught school for the Edmonds School District, during his retirement years he never quit teaching, often locally. His knowledge of genealogy and his impressive computer skills helped many people in their search for family roots. He was a much-sought-after lecturer at family-search and computer involved seminars in our area, as well as throughout the state.

A lover of blue grass music, he enjoyed attending festivals and was a member of the Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society.

However, David’s primary love was genealogy and because of his many contributions to the Seattle Genealogical Society, and other genealogical associations in the area, he was appointed as an Honorary Life Member of SGS. He chaired the Society’s Computer Interest Group, the oldest in the United States, and was a leader in the Canadian Interest Group. He also co-chaired the Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island State focus groups. His contributions to the genealogical community are many, including the Eastside Genealogical Society, of which he was also a member, the Fiske Genealogical Library, and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society of Lynnwood. He was always a popular lecturer throughout the Pacific Northwest.

David Ault died unexpectedly on Monday, March 24, 2008 in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 67. He is buried in the Ault family plot next to the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery’s office. He was survived by his sister, his stepfather, numerous cousins, and many close friends.

Louis Bradford (Olney) Baker (1933-2015)

Warm, beautiful, charming, caring, giving and highly organized;

wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and good friend.

Louise Olney Baker was born Sept. 13, 1933 in Proctor, Rutland County, Vermont, the daughter of Frank J. Olney and Helen Cheney. Louis Olney was born the same day her maternal grandparents were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

After graduation from Proctor High School in her hometown, Louise entered college at Denison University in Granville, Ohio—she was the 36th member of her family to attend the university. She graduated in 1955 with a major in mathematics. Louise was co-president of her senior class, a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

After graduation, she was employed in the Actuarial Department at the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut. While working in Hartford, she met John D. Baker and they were married in Proctor, Vermont in 1957. They honeymooned with a cross-country drive to Seattle, where they stayed before moving to Edmonds. She was employed by Milliman & Robertson Consulting Actuaries. Louise became a stay-at-home mother in 1959, so that she could care for their growing family.

Because of her great love for both children and education, Louise Baker returned to school and earned her teaching certificate in 1970. She then became an elementary teacher in the Edmonds School District. From 1970 to 1974 she taught second grade at Oak Heights Elementary, and following that, in 1975 she taught first grade at Oak Heights. In 1976-1985, Louise worked as elementary school program manager for curriculum, staff development and as a curriculum specialist—all for the Edmonds School District. Before retirement, she returned to the schoolroom as a kindergarten teacher.

Louise Baker held many leadership roles in her local church and in the region. She took part in several nation-wide gatherings of Presbyterian women. In addition, she was treasurer for several organizations, kept an organized home, spent time with family and friends at their second home at Arrowhead Beach on Camano Island. Always busy, she also spent time with gardening, sewing and doing upholstery work. Louise loved to watch her children and grandchildren grow. She was a fan of the UW Huskies, and for years she attended football games, basketball games and supported all kinds of UW related activities. She was excited watching her son and daughter row on the UW crew teams, and was especially proud to watch her daughter win two national championships in rowing, and her son play the tuba with the Husky Marching Band during a Rose Bowl game.

On July 4, 2015 at the age of 81, Louise Baker lost her long fight with cancer, and she now is at rest at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery’s Columbarium. She was survived by her husband of 57 years, her son and daughter and their spouses, four grandchildren, her brother and a niece and nephews.

Steven James Miller (1965-1990)

Jennifer Lynn Davis Miller (1966-1990)

We ask that when you think of us, send up a prayer and thank God for the blessings he’s given us and for all the blessings in your life too. Steven and Jennifer, from their wedding.

Steven James Miller was born May 19, 1965 in Los Angeles, the son of James and Barbara Miller. Jennifer Lynn Davis was born March 16, 1966 in Tacoma, the daughter of Howard and Ida Davis.

Steven and Jennifer met and became friends during their high school years. Steven graduated from Edmonds High School in 1983 and Shoreline Community College in 1986. Jennifer graduated from Sumner High School in 1984, having spent her junior year as an exchange student in Norway. She graduated from Green River Community College in 1986. They both had their hearts set on teaching careers and graduated from the School of Education at Central Washington University.

Steven had been working as a substitute music teacher and was looking forward to beginning his full-time teaching career in music in the fall of 1990. Jennifer completed a year of teaching primary grades at Lea Hill Elementary School in Auburn. In the fall, she was scheduled to begin teaching third grade at Lea Hill Elementary.

Newlyweds, they were just beginning their lives together. Their wedding at the Calvary Temple in Auburn, Wash. on June 16, 1990, was a happy moment in their young lives. Following a 27-day honeymoon trip, they were in their pickup truck, heading home to Bellevue. Tragically, early Tuesday morning, July 10, 1990, a fiery crash on I-5 near Southcenter ended it all.

Steven and Jennifer Miller are buried together at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. Words on their gravestone tell us that 25-year-old Steven had a song in his heart, and Jennifer, only 24 years old, walked in beauty. Ironically, on July 14, less than a month following their marriage at Calvary Temple in Auburn, a memorial service was held for them at Calvary Temple, with the same clergyman conducting both services.

At the time of his death, Steven was survived by his mother and stepfather, his father and stepmother, his grandfather, his sister, four stepbrothers, two stepsisters and an extended family. Jennifer was survived by her father and mother, three sisters, three brothers, and an extended family.

On June 16, this year, Steven and Jennifer Miller would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. And, on July 10, 2020, the family remembered a heartbreaking loss, 30 years ago.

Gordon “Gordy” Earl Smith (1927-1999)

Beloved husband, father & grandfather

Gordon Earl Smith was born on April 5, 1927 in Shelton, Wash., the son of Glenn Earl Smith and Tena Georgiana Johnson. He had an older sister, Betty Jean. During high school and college, Gordon was mainly called Gordy. He attended Ballard High School but left early to serve his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. Even though he missed playing on the baseball team and attending the senior prom, as well as graduation ceremonies at Ballard High School, he felt it was more important to serve his country.

His Coast Guard unit was bivouacked in San Diego, awaiting assignment to the invasion of Japan, when the war officially ended on Sept. 2, 1945. In 1946, when Gordon was discharged from service, he was only 19 years old.

Following discharge, Gordon completed high school and enrolled in the Western Washington College of Education at Bellingham under the G.I. Bill. In college, he lived at Daniel’s Hall, an “approved men-only boarding house. The young men in the boarding house were supervised by a college-employed “house mother” named Amber Daniels. She was fondly referred to as Ma McGregor, and Daniel’s Hall became known as Ma McGregor’s. Over 20 young men roomed in the house, where they slept in bunk beds located in the basement and throughout the bedrooms. Gordon roomed with three other future Edmonds School District teachers: Les Wilson, Heine Sorensen and Fred “Jerry” Arnzen.

On a more personal note, Gordon met his future wife, Bellingham native Ruby Johnson, while at Western Washington. When he saw Ruby on campus, for Gordon it was love at first sight. A “canteen” (no alcohol) all-school dance was coming up, and Gordon knew that Ruby would be attending. To make a big impression, he wore a brand-new blue pullover sweater. Ruby fell in love when she saw Gordon in that blue sweater—they were a perfect match. Gordon was two years ahead of Ruby in school, so when he graduated, he took a short-term teaching assignment to wait for Ruby to finish school. Gordon and Ruby were married Oct. 28, 1951 in Whatcom County. Following their wedding, both became career staff with the Edmonds School District.

Gordon Smith began teaching at Alderwood Grade School in 1952; in 1953, he taught 8th grade at Alderwood. In 1954, he taught at Lynnwood Junior High School, and in 1955, he became part of Lynnwood’s original staff for boys’ physical education and the baseball coach. In 1957, he became a teacher at Edmonds Grade School, and in 1958, he became vice principal of the school. In 1959, he was part of the staff at Mountlake Terrace Junior High School, and in 1960, he served MLT as vice principal. From 1961 through 1975, he served as the first principal for Meadowdale Junior High School. While at Meadowdale, Gordon Smith’s picture was taken beside the Meadowdale Middle School’s mascot.

Gordon Smith finished his teaching career as principal at Brier Junior High School from 1976 through 1979. Retiring in 1980, he completed 28 years of service with the Edmonds School District. Altogether, Gordon Smith’s career as a teacher, coach, and principal spanned 30 years.

During his lifetime, he participated in many activities. As a member of the Everett Golf and Country Club, Gordon spent many days golfing with his wife Ruby, and his buddies. He was a president of Washington State Seniors Golf, served on the Foundation Board at Western Washington University in Bellingham, was Edmonds Kiwanis President, and to top it off, received the Edmonds Community Living Legend Award.

Following a difficult illness, Gordon Smith died on June 30, 1999 at the age of 72. A memorial service was held at the Edmonds Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Ruby, his son Kenneth Smith (Founding Partner, Traner Smith & Co, Edmonds CPA Firm, 25 Years) and daughter Kristy Wagoner (Teacher), their spouses Yvonne Smith (Registered Nurse) and Don Wagoner (Loan Officer), and five grandchildren.

— By Betty Lou Gaeng