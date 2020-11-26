A tour of the nearly-finished Terrace Station apartments

NextMLT.com took a recent tour of the Terrace Station Building 1, the new apartment complex being built adjacent to the Lynnwood Link light rail alignment just south of the current Mountake Terrace Transit Center. New resident move-in doesn’t start until Jan. 2, but homes are now leasing at terracestationapts.com.
Common areas will include:
- Indoor/outdoor lounge, fireplace, TVs, full kitchen and bar
- Outdoor courtyard with BBQs and fire pits
- Co-working spaces to allow you to skip the commute
- 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment
- Dog wash on-site with several walking trails nearby
- Theater and game room for hosting or mingling
- Self-service package lockers with text notifications
Construction of the common areas are not complete yet but below are renderings of what some of those spaces might look like.
