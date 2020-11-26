Friday, November 27, 2020

A tour of the nearly-finished Terrace Station apartments

NextMLT.com took a recent tour of the Terrace Station Building 1, the new apartment complex being built adjacent to the Lynnwood Link light rail alignment just south of the current Mountake Terrace Transit Center. New resident move-in doesn’t start until Jan. 2, but homes are now leasing at terracestationapts.com.

Common areas will include:

  • Indoor/outdoor lounge, fireplace, TVs, full kitchen and bar
  • Outdoor courtyard with BBQs and fire pits
  • Co-working spaces to allow you to skip the commute
  • 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment
  • Dog wash on-site with several walking trails nearby
  • Theater and game room for hosting or mingling
  • Self-service package lockers with text notifications
  • Leasing sign
  • Drainage swale on Van Ry Boulevard
  • Van Ry Boulevard with adjacent light rail
  • Van Ry Boulevard
  • Playground for the relocated LFP Montessori school
  • LFP Montessori school will take up the south end of the ground floor space
  • Hallway
  • 6th floor home with vaulted ceilings
  • Home with view to the north
  • 1 open bedroom/studio home
  • 1 bedroom/studio kitchen
  • Kitchen
  • West side view
  • View of the Nile across I-5
  • View of Building 2, under construction
  • View to the south of Umpqua building
  • Light rail alignment
  • LFP Montessori space
  • Bike racks
  • Unfinished 24-Hour Fitness space
  • West side of building
  • West view
  • 2nd floor resident patio

Construction of the common areas are not complete yet but below are renderings of what some of those spaces might look like.

