A sweet evening to benefit Edmonds College Foundation

The Edmonds College Foundation hosted its annual fundraising event, INSPIRE 2022: A Benefit for Student Success Saturday night at the Lynnwood Convention Center. This year’s benefit included dinner, a live auction, entertainment by EC Soundsation, a Student Showcase, and a Dessert Dash featuring decadent desserts made by EC Culinary Arts students. The Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund provides financial support via scholarships and emergency grants. It also invests in the Triton Student Resource Hub’s food pantry and student-centered programs aimed at enhancing the teaching and learning experience.